Charlotte Flair sends a wholesome four-word message to Naomi amid her WWE absence

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to send a message to Naomi on her birthday. The latter has been absent from WWE programming for months.

Back in May, Naomi walked out of WWE alongside her long-term tag team partner Sasha Banks. The duo were reportedly unhappy with their creative direction after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Charlotte Flair wished Naomi a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Glow Queen @NaomiWWE," wrote Charlotte Flair.

Naomi responded to The Queen with a follow-up tweet. The 35-year-old referred to the former SmackDown Women's Champion as her "Queenie" in a wholesome reply.

"Thank you my Queenie," wrote Naomi.

Ric Flair recently claimed that Charlotte Flair should feud with Bianca Belair upon her return

Ric Flair believes that his daughter Charlotte should be in a feud with Bianca Belair upon her return to in-ring competition.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy stated that there are numerous great matches for his daughter to be part of after returning. He said:

"When the Queen comes back, god, I'm pushing for, I would like it to be against Bianca Belair. There are some great matches for her, too, when she comes back. When you're great, like Randy, like The Queen, the opportunities are endless. There is always someone who wants to be you or thinks they can be you, and until they are, good luck trying."

In addition, Flair claimed that The Queen would be better than the majority of the current female WWE Superstars even if she decided to wrestle for 100 years. He added:

"She could wrestle until she was 100 years old and be better than 95% of the girls there. I mean, I watch the show. I'm not being critical of anybody; I'm just saying that's how good she is. Same with Sasha. You've got two who just stand out."

It remains to be seen when Charlotte Flair will return to WWE; however, fans on social media have made it clear that they want to see her challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title.

