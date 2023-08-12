Charlotte Flair set to face 41-year-old superstar on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair will be in action on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown and will be facing a familiar foe.

This past Saturday night at SummerSlam in Detroit, Asuka put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. Bianca Belair emerged victorious but her title reign was very short-lived.

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Bayley rushed to the ring after the match. IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st and took the opportunity to cash in on a weakened Belair. Sky connected with a Moonsault on The EST and pinned her to become the new WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

Tonight on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Asuka will be squaring off in a singles match. Flair and Asuka's rivalry goes way back, with The Queen ending The Empress of Tomorrow's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34. Ahead of tonight's show, WWE announced Flair and Asuka will be facing each other on SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg explains why Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's undefeated streak

Asuka went into WrestleMania 34 with an undefeated streak carried over from NXT and all the confidence in the world after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match.

She challenged Charlotte Flair to a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and most fans expected the challenger to win the match. However, Flair emerged victorious and Asuka remains winless at WWE's biggest show of the year to this day.

Speaking on the Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast, Hall of Famer Road Dogg explained why the decision was made for Flair to end Asuka's undefeated streak.

"Either you’re gonna put Asuka over, and she maintains that thing, or you’re gonna put Charlotte over, and holy mackerel, she’s broken the streak, and the streak only goes for so long," Road Dogg said. "You can’t be undefeated forever, you know what I mean? As much as everybody hated it with The Undertaker’s streak being broken, I guess he could’ve just retired with his streak unbroken, but they were thinking about the future and who do we give this (to)? Same thing here," said Road Dogg.

He added that the company is always looking to do something with Charlotte Flair and it made sense for her to get the win.

"If you’re gonna beat Asuka, who you gonna give that carrot to? Because she’s undefeated and so somebody who beats her, you better be looking to do something with, and of course, we were looking to do something with Charlotte always," he added.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair have terrific chemistry in the ring and will likely put on a great match tonight. It will be interesting to see which veteran emerges victorious on this week's WWE SmackDown.

