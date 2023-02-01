"Charlotte Flair shaking in her cave"- Fans urge Triple H to bring back WWE legend 12 years after her last singles match

Triple H has brought in several former stars since taking over WWE's creative department. Fans, however, have one more request for the King of Kings. Many would like to see Michelle McCool return to the company for one last run.

Michelle McCool's last singles match was in 2011, in which she was defeated by Layla in a Loser Leaves WWE match. She has since made sporadic appearances, with the latest one coming at the recently concluded Royal Rumble.

The two-time Divas Champion entered the match at #25 and eliminated Tamina. She was thrown over the top rope by Rhea Ripley, who went on to win the bout.

Following her showing at the Royal Rumble, #BringBackMcCool started trending on Twitter, with many expressing their desire to see the 43-year-old return for another stint. A few fans also felt that Michelle could be a viable opponent for Charlotte Flair at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' posts:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures This woman is an elite talent.



A final run followed by a Hall of Fame induction please.



She rules (always has). This woman is an elite talent.A final run followed by a Hall of Fame induction please.She rules (always has). https://t.co/iOlRbq1Ymj

Women’s wrestling @Womensw13384092 @WWE @TripleH If I were @MsCharlotteWWE I would be shaking in boots knowing @McCoolMichelleL made an iconic appearance at the royal rumble. The only legend that can squash everything she achieved! Michelle deserves to take the title of her! #BringBackMcCool If I were @MsCharlotteWWE I would be shaking in boots knowing @McCoolMichelleL made an iconic appearance at the royal rumble. The only legend that can squash everything she achieved! Michelle deserves to take the title of her! #BringBackMcCool! @WWE @TripleH https://t.co/TZ9MAomhmL

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167

#BringBackMcCool Charlotte Flair shaking in her cave at the thought of this match Charlotte Flair shaking in her cave at the thought of this match#BringBackMcCool https://t.co/99rNtQKNE1

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was a big success under Triple H

Triple H took over the reins of WWE's creative department in July last year after Vince McMahon abruptly announced his departure from pro wrestling amid misconduct allegations. With the 77-year-old is back in the company, Hunter still makes all the booking decisions.

This year's Royal Rumble was Triple H's first chance to book the marquee Premium Live Event. Headlined by Roman Reigns, the show was a big financial success for the Stamford-based promotion. The company reported that it was the biggest gate in Royal Rumble history, garnering more than 7.7 million dollars, more than 50% than the previous record set by the 2017 event. It also had a 52% increase in viewership over the previous record set by the 2022 event.

The event featured the return of several legends such as Michelle McCool, Booker T, Edge, and Beth Phoenix. The end to the event was a cliffhanger as Sami Zayn betrayed The Bloodline and refused to attack Kevin Owens.

Besides the main event, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley also started their Road to WrestleMania by outlasting 29 other competitors in their respective battle royal matches.

