WWE officials reportedly very pleased with 2023 Royal Rumble viewership numbers

WWE fans will universally agree that the 2023 Royal Rumble will go down as one of the most emotional and drama-filled Premium Live Events of all time. Based on today's reporting, the elevated hype and conversation around the historic event seem to be reflected in ticket sales and viewership numbers.

During the event's post-show press conference, CCO Triple H noted that this year's event broke the all-time Royal Rumble live-gate record and noted that WWE doubled their sponsorship numbers for the event as well. Now, unsurprisingly, it's being reported that the event's viewership did very well.

According to PWInsider, those within the company are ecstatic over how well the PLE did on the Peacock streaming service.

“PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are ‘extremely thrilled’ with the event’s viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year’s live Rumble viewership in great numbers.” - Mike Johnson, (h/t NoDq.com)

Last year's Royal Rumble shattered multiple records for both WWE and Peacock. The event was credited as the most viewed WWE live event on the platform at the time, beating both nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 2021. With that in mind, one can only assume that this year's numbers blew the previous year's out of the water.

WWE fans have been left with many questions following the 2023 Royal Rumble

As noted earlier, the 2023 Royal Rumble took fans on an emotional rollercoaster. With all of this said, the road to WrestleMania is full steam ahead, and fans are now left questioning how the fallout from the event will shape WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action after over 9 months in triumphant fashion, winning the match from the #30 position. Rhea Ripley made history by being the first woman to win the Women's Rumble after entering #1.

However, arguably the biggest moment of the entire event came after Reigns successfully defended his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship belt against Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief's Bloodline faction imploded, with Sami Zayn finally standing up for himself and his former friend.

While it's clear that Rhodes will face off against Reigns, it cannot be denied how much fans want Sami Zayn to get a shot at the titles as well. How will WWE reconcile this, especially with next month's Elimination Chamber PLE emanating from Zayn's home country?

Another question is which Women's Championship with Rhea Ripley go after. Will Ripley take on fellow former NXT standout Bianca Belair or run it back with her old rival and SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair?

What do YOU think will happen in the coming weeks? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

