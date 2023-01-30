WWE Royal Rumble 2023: 5 biggest questions from the show

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 has come and gone. The Alamodome witnessed a spectacular evening of top-tier storytelling, great surprises, and good in-ring action. It was a fantastic show to kick off The Road to WrestleMania.

From Cody Rhodes' heart-warming Rumble victory to Sami Zayn's heart-breaking final chapter in The Bloodline, the show delivered on its promise. As such, it got fans talking all over social media with numerous queries.

On that note, let's look at 5 of the biggest questions from WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5 What happened to Rey Mysterio at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Rey Mysterio was one of the several men announced for the Men's Rumble. However, he never competed on the show. The former World Champion was set to enter at No. 17, but Dominik Mysterio had other plans. The Judgment Day member came out next wearing his father's mask, suggesting he had attacked him backstage.

The Master of the 619 is one of the most experienced and beloved figures on television. Having him compete in the Rumble would've been an incredible sight for many of his fans. However, it appears WWE's hands were tied, and the ultimate decision to remove him had nothing to do with Dominik.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Mysterio was taken out of the match due to an injury he sustained during his encounter against Karrion Kross. Considering this news, the tease with Dominik coming out in his father's mask was an understandable and practical maneuver to further the narrative.

#4 Considering the limited surprises, why did WWE announce Cody Rhodes' return?

Cody Rhodes should have been a surprise entrant.

In a confusing decision, WWE announced Cody Rhodes' entry into the Men's Rumble two weeks in advance. Wrestle Votes provided an immediate update, claiming that fans were long expecting this and the company was satisfied with the surprises it had.

As for the surprises in the Men's Rumble, they were kept late into the match and fewer in number than expected. Booker T entered the fray for less than a minute. Edge returned to oust The Judgment Day but lasted only a minute. Logan Paul also made his Rumble debut at No. 29 at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The Rated-R Superstar's return was expected, so it wasn't a surprise. Booker T's entry was rumored but shocking because he was on the pre-show an hour ago. Having a controversial star enter late is always risky, and the same applies to Logan Paul's comeback, which was met with boos.

Considering the limited surprises, the Rumble match didn't deliver. However, the scenario would've been much different if The American Nightmare's return hadn't been announced. This would have made the ovation and segment much more similar to John Cena's earth-shattering return at Royal Rumble 2008.

#3 Who will Rhea Ripley face at WrestleMania Hollywood?

Following a career-defining performance at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Rhea Ripley lasted over an hour and outlasted 29 other women to book her ticket to WrestleMania. Now, onto the bigger question: who will The Eradicator face at The Show of Shows?

Assuming there are no title changes between now and Mania, Ripley's potential opponent could be Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair. In the post-Rumble press conference, she addressed the possibility of a colossal showdown against Belair but never confirmed anything. The EST also recently stated that she wanted The Eradicator at WrestleMania.

Nothing is official, but it does look like Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair is on the cards for Mania, the seeds for which were sown at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. This has become a generational rivalry as they were at each other's throats at NXT. However, WWE could pull a swerve and have the Rumble winner face Charlotte Flair, whom she has also battled.

#2 Is Bray Wyatt a babyface or heel?

Bray Wyatt was not the typical babyface at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Since his return at Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has been portrayed as a conflicted person with multiple personalities. Wyatt claims to have killed his inner demons and The Fiend, but we have seen occasional glimpses of his sinister side. Therefore, fans are not sure what to feel about him.

As per the latest updates, the company has internally listed the former Universal Champion as the top babyface of SmackDown and a future contender for Roman Reigns. However, his actions at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 tell a different story, for they were atypical of a likable character.

There was no reason to assault LA Knight after dominating the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Uncle Howdy diving onto Knight from an elevated platform was unnecessary and unwarranted. Post-match assaults with outside help are characteristic of a heel, especially a cowardly or aggressive one.

One might assume that WWE wants him to be the new Undertaker, as shown by the passing-of-the-torch segment at RAW is XXX. However, Taker never needed outside help and, when he did, it was in times of danger by his brother, Kane. The problem is that Wyatt wasn't in a position to call for Uncle Howdy's assistance.

The complexity and diversity of his character adds to his aura. Furthermore, WWE exploring heel-face dynamics is interesting. However, the creative team needs to be super careful. If Wyatt behaves the same way against a popular superstar like Sami Zayn or Cody Rhodes, fans may not like him the way the company wants.

#1 After walking out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, what's next for Jey Uso?

The ending segment of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 had one of the best pieces of storytelling in recent memory. After weeks of confusion and drama, The Bloodline imploded after Sami Zayn smashed a steel chair on Roman Reigns' back, leading to an onslaught on The Honorary Uce by the entire family, minus Jey Uso.

Jey had recently taken a keen liking to Zayn, as shown by the compelling defense he provided during The Tribal Court at RAW is XXX. Thus, when The Honorary Uce betrayed The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and was met with a vicious beatdown, the Right Hand Man walked out on his family in tears.

Given that he disobeyed Reigns' orders and, in a sense, disrespected him by walking out, will there be consequences for the reigning Unified Tag Team Champion? Where does that leave the current champions too? Is it possible for Jey and Sami to unite against The Bloodline? Jey has indicated that he has left the faction but expect much drama to unfold to reverse that belief.

There are many possibilities and even more questions. We should get a much clearer picture once RAW and SmackDown unfold in the coming week.

