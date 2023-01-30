Why did Jey Uso leave The Bloodline?

Jey Uso leaving The Bloodline changed the landscape of WWE as we knew it. At the Royal Rumble premium live event, he did the unthinkable and walked out his family to the amazement and delight of the WWE Universe.

Following Roman Reigns' victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of the show, he and his family members proceeded to put a walloping on the latter. The Ones were all smiles as they obliterated the helpless KO, save for Sami Zayn who watched on with increasing agony.

After being handed a steel chair by Reigns, Zayn refused to hit his former best friend. Instead, he landed the blow on the Tribal Chief, finally snapping after months of gaslighting at his hands. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made the save, and they unloaded on the Honorary Uce along with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The one who refused to attack Zayn was Jey Uso, who left The Bloodline after seeing the lack of mercy on display. When his brother implored him to join them, he left the ring without saying a word. The frustration with the destruction of his friend despite everything he has done for them took its toll on the Right Hand Man, whose walkout has all but broken the Head of the Table for good.

Jey Uso's exit from The Bloodline with Sami Zayn

What happened with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn and them leaving The Bloodline was nothing short of pure cinema. It was a fitting reward for two years of investment into the WWE product and the Bloodline narrative, with the fracture of the faction setting up incredibly exciting things for WrestleMania season.

It is important to note that the entire story began with Jey, whose torture at the hands of Roman Reigns in 2020 paved the way for all of this. The latter's gaslighting saw The Right Hand Man join his Tribal Chief and help make them the Ones. Zayn's addition and subsequent tension with the tag champ was the cherry on top.

Following an epic WarGames win, Main Event Jey Uso took on The Master Strategist as a brother. Since then, he has been by his side, including the heated Tribal Court where he advocated for him. His friendship was put to the ultimate test when he saw his family members beat the tar out of the former Intercontinental Champion, and boy did he step up.

It will be interesting to see where everything goes from here. Jey's walkout tore The Bloodline to shreds, and with Zayn and Kevin Owens at odds with the faction, things could get extremely spicy. What a sight it is to see two former rivals become inseparable and loyal to one another!

