Charlotte Flair shares cryptic update ahead of WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair delivered a cryptic update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Tonight is the final edition of the red brand before Fastlane this weekend. Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa will sign a contract to make their Intercontinental Championship match official, and Drew McIntyre is also set to appear on Miz TV tonight.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Charlotte Flair took to social media to share an eight-word message. Iyo Sky will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Flair and Asuka at Fastlane on October 7th.

"you’re a diamond, dear. they can’t break you. 💎," Flair posted.

Charlotte Flair on possibly facing Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair recently commented on the possibility of battling Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Flair and Belair were both recently going after the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown. Asuka entered SummerSlam as champion and defended the title against Flair and Belair in a Triple Threat match. The EST picked up the win but Iyo Sky immediately cashed in to become champion. Charlotte Flair has another chance to win the title at Fastlane, while Bianca Belair is currently on hiatus.

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Flair said that a match against Bianca Belair could headline WrestleMania. The veteran added that she wants to keep her options open in case someone else steps up and deserves that spot.

"Everyone keeps asking me that. I feel like there's so many opportunities. Like, obviously, I know Belair vs. Flair is a main event-worthy match, but if it doesn't happen at [WrestleMania] 40, it's gonna happen at 41. If it doesn't happen at 41, it's gonna happen at 42. Like, I don't want to say, 'this exact person,' because what if I'm not giving credit to something that could potentially be there and be incredible?" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Flair has been determined to capture the WWE Women's Championship since her return to SmackDown. Only time will tell if she can accomplish that goal this weekend at Fastlane.

