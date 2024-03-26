Charlotte Flair shares emotional update amid injury recovery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently shared an emotional update as she continues to recover from her devastating injury.

The 37-year-old sustained multiple injuries during a match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen fell from the top rope while trying to execute a move and tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She had to undergo surgery and is currently working on her recovery.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to share a reel depicting her journey after getting injured a while ago. The former Women's Champion revealed that after her surgery, she made a promise to become stronger physically and mentally. The reel also featured clips from her training sessions over the last few months:

"'My body could stand the crutches, but my mind couldn’t stand the sideline.' - Michael Jordan. I made a promise to myself when I return I will come back the best version of the Queen you’ve ever seen. I’m 12 weeks post ACL Surgery, and my progress isn’t linear, but I’m getting stronger every day. Sometimes you have to rebuild to conquer again 👑," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Becky Lynch names Charlotte Flair as one of her wrestling soulmates

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest female WWE Superstars in the history of the Stamford-based company. The Women's Grand Slam Champions have shared the ring on multiple occasions.

During an autograph session for the release of her new book on LiveSigning, The Man was asked to name her wrestling soulmate. The 37-year-old mentioned Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax as the three names in response. Lynch further explained why she chose each one of them:

"The very cool thing about that is I think there's several. I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. I think no matter how many times Charlotte and I have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She's fabulous. I love stepping in the ring with her. Every time we do, I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens. And so, there's a couple. I've loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax also. I will say that I've loved it," she said.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. The two superstars have previously faced each other only once, with their 2019 NXT match ending in a DQ.