Charlotte Flair shares heartwarming photos of her 93-year-old supporter from WWE Evolution

Charlotte Flair was seen in a different light leading up to WWE's all-women's premium live event, Evolution 2025. The Queen, who has dominated the main event scene in the women's division since her arrival, teamed up with Alexa Bliss to compete in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.
While Flair and Bliss were unsuccessful in their quest, the PLE still marked a special occasion for the 14-time world champion. Following the event, Flair shared heartwarming photos of her 93-year-old grandmother on X/Twitter, who was at Evolution to cheer her on.
"My 93 yr old Grandmommy made it to EVOLUTION. (her 2nd show)!" she wrote while sharing of her grandmother seated just behind the barricade.
Charlotte shared another photo of her hugging her grandmother backstage.
Evolution featured a thrilling night of action as the WWE's women's division gave it their all across the card.
Charlotte Flair sharing these photos with her grandmother does hint at a slight change in how she is presenting herself since moving away from the main event scene.
Charlotte Flair hinted at a new WWE character
Ahead of Evolution, Charlotte Flair opened up on her new alliance with Alexa Bliss and how it could affect her personality in the ring. In a conversation with USA Today, she explained her thought process behind the change in character.
"Whatever the start of Lexi (Alexa Bliss) and I is and what it turns into, I'm looking forward to. But really just pushing myself to get outside of my comfort zone of what the queen is and what does that look like? Is it the mad queen? Is it the killer queen? Is it the unraveled queen? Is it best friends with Lexi and being a twisted queen?” she said. [From 15:45 to 16:12]
Their team, known as the Allies of Convenience, has allowed Charlotte to showcase a more vibrant and relaxed personality in the ring.
It remains to be seen how long Flair and Bliss will continue to team up.