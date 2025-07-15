Charlotte Flair shares heartwarming photos of her 93-year-old supporter from WWE Evolution

Charlotte Flair was seen in a different light leading up to WWE's all-women's premium live event, Evolution 2025. The Queen, who has dominated the main event scene in the women's division since her arrival, teamed up with Alexa Bliss to compete in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

While Flair and Bliss were unsuccessful in their quest, the PLE still marked a special occasion for the 14-time world champion. Following the event, Flair shared heartwarming photos of her 93-year-old grandmother on X/Twitter, who was at Evolution to cheer her on.

"My 93 yr old Grandmommy made it to EVOLUTION. (her 2nd show)!" she wrote while sharing of her grandmother seated just behind the barricade.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte shared another photo of her hugging her grandmother backstage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Evolution featured a thrilling night of action as the WWE's women's division gave it their all across the card.

Charlotte Flair sharing these photos with her grandmother does hint at a slight change in how she is presenting herself since moving away from the main event scene.

Charlotte Flair hinted at a new WWE character

Ahead of Evolution, Charlotte Flair opened up on her new alliance with Alexa Bliss and how it could affect her personality in the ring. In a conversation with USA Today, she explained her thought process behind the change in character.

Ad

"Whatever the start of Lexi (Alexa Bliss) and I is and what it turns into, I'm looking forward to. But really just pushing myself to get outside of my comfort zone of what the queen is and what does that look like? Is it the mad queen? Is it the killer queen? Is it the unraveled queen? Is it best friends with Lexi and being a twisted queen?” she said. [From 15:45 to 16:12]

Ad

Ad

Their team, known as the Allies of Convenience, has allowed Charlotte to showcase a more vibrant and relaxed personality in the ring.

It remains to be seen how long Flair and Bliss will continue to team up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More