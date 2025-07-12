It is a rare sight to see Charlotte Flair away from the main event scene in WWE. With 14 Women's World Championships to her name, The Queen is used to being at the top of the card. But she will be taking a different direction when she teams up with Alexa Bliss at Evolution.

Named as the "Allies of Convenience," the duo will challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at the all-women PLE Evolution. While this represents a change of scenery for Flair, there could be more to come from her.

In a recent interview with USA Today, The Queen praised Alexa Bliss, even naming her as a fifth Horsewoman. The former Divas Champion also opened up about how Bliss's character could affect her own personality and teased a character change.

“Whatever the start of Lexi (Alexa Bliss) and I is and what it turns into, I'm looking forward to. But really just pushing myself to get outside of my comfort zone of what the queen is and what does that look like? Is it the mad queen? Is it the killer queen? Is it the unraveled queen? Is it best friends with Lexi and being a twisted queen?” she said. [From 15:45 to 16:12]

Check out the video below:

Bliss has played different shades of characters throughout her WWE run. Right from her Goddess persona to her dark gimmick when she was aligned with the late Bray Wyatt.

It will be interesting to see if Bliss's personality brings out a side of Charlotte Flair that the fans are yet to see.

Charlotte Flair said Alexa Bliss is bringing out a new side of her

With Bliss by her side and the role of a tag team partner being new for her, Charlotte Flair doesn't have the same pressure on her. This allows The Queen to explore a new side to her character.

"I respect her so much professionally or personally. But professionally, she definitely brings out a softer side to my character and we do have this unique rich history, she said. [From 07:09 to 07:20]

While their careers have been intertwined with both stars being part of Triple H's WrestleMania 30 entrance, they will have a chance to add to that history at Evolution on Sunday.

