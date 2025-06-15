Charlotte Flair shares unseen images for Father's Day; Ric Flair reacts

Charlotte Flair shared rare photos in her Father's Day message, and WWE legend Ric Flair reacted to her post. The veteran was in action this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown but came up short.

The former champion took to social media today to send a heartwarming message on Father's Day. She shared several rare family photographs of herself with her father, and you can check them out in her post below.

"Happy Father’s Day Dad 🦋 love you big as the sky ~ thank you for everything ❤️ @RicFlairNatrBoy," she wrote.

Ric Flair responded to his daughter's heartfelt message and noted that he loved her.

"Thank You! Love You So Much! ❤️," he wrote.

Charlotte Flair battled Alexa Bliss, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae in a Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way match this past Friday night on the blue brand. Alexa Bliss picked up the victory in the bout to advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Former WWE manager questions the company's booking of Charlotte Flair

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on how the company was booking Charlotte Flair following her return earlier this year.

The SmackDown star suffered a major injury in December 2023 and did not compete in a match in 2024. She returned during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and emerged victorious to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. However, Tiffany Stratton defeated the 39-year-old on The Grandest Stage of Them All to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran questioned why the company hadn't booked The Queen as a stronger character. He added that her match with Stratton at WrestleMania 41 left a lot to be desired.

"I think she [Charlotte Flair] is just lost. I mean, when she came back, she didn't dominate when she went up against Tiffany Stratton. Their match wasn't that good, and they had that problem when they went out there and started shooting at each other. I mean, I'm lost with that," Mantell said. [From 1:26:00 to 1:26:28]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Flair moving forward on SmackDown.

