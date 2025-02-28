Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, Adam Pearce, and others react after Shinsuke Nakamura shares tragic personal update

Shinsuke Nakamura shared tragic news on his social media, following which the entire wrestling world is in mourning. Several stars, such as Charlotte Flair and Sheamus, among others, reacted to the news.

Nakamura shared a sad update about his friend and mentor, Osamu Nishimura, on his post. He revealed that at the age of 53, the star had passed away. He revealed that the Japanese wrestler had been a mentor to him when he was younger, and he had taught him how to behave, drink, and live his life.

"Rest in peace, Osamu Nishimura. You were as kind as an older brother and taught me so many things. He really helped me when I was younger. I learned how to behave, drink, live, and sing about life from Nishimura. Hanging hand."

Several WWE stars responded to the news and showed their love and prayers for the departed star, and also showed their love to Nakamura. Charlotte Flair sent a message on X/Twitter with the 'hands in prayer' emoji.

Others also commented or reacted to Nakamura's post on social media, showing their love.

Shinsuke Nakamura has received a lot of love (Credit: Shinsuke Nakamura's Instagram)

The star had been suffering from cancer. He was first been diagnosed with cancer in 1998 but was free of the disease by 2000. Unfortunately, in March 2024, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Since then, he had been battling the disease once again.

We at Sportskeeda send the friends and family of Osamu Nishimura our condolences in this tough time.

