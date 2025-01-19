Charlotte Flair shows off impressive physique ahead of imminent WWE return

Charlotte Flair showed off her impressive physique today on social media ahead of her imminent WWE return. The 38-year-old suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Flair did not compete in a match in 2024 due to the injury. However, she has provided her fans with regular updates while recovering, and the company aired a vignette for the veteran during this past Friday's edition of the blue brand. The former champion took to social media today to show off her physique and you can check it out in her post below.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Charlotte Flair suffered the injury during a singles match against Asuka in 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow is also out of action with a knee injury. She has not been seen on WWE television since The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair last year at Backlash France.

Jade Cargill has been absent from WWE television since she was attacked by a mystery star on SmackDown in November 2024. Naomi has replaced the former AEW star in the tag team with Bianca Belair on SmackDown and the duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bill Apter believes Charlotte Flair could return to WWE with a new character

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared that Charlotte Flair could be repackaged by the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter revealed some details he learned during a conversation with WrestleVotes. The company is reportedly looking to give Flair a new presentation upon her return.

"They are gonna repackage Charlotte. It's gonna be a different presentation. So, in terms of who they are gonna put her with, it depends what this possible new Charlotte character might be. By the way, on a broadcast on Busted Open this past week, Ric Flair said that his daughter Charlotte is probably even greater than him." [From 07:56 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair is married to SmackDown star Andrade in real life. It will be fascinating to see when The Queen finally returns to the ring after missing over a year of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback