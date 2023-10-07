Charlotte Flair shows off impressive physique while sending a two-word message ahead of WWE Fastlane

Charlotte Flair is set to challenge for WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane in a few hours. The Queen sent out a post on her social media handle showing off her physique with a two-word message.

At Fastlane, Charlotte Flair will compete in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. She and Asuka will be challenging Iyo Sky for the title after a storied rivalry has played out among the three stars.

Iyo Sky won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam earlier this year when she beat the then newly crowned Champion Bianca Belair with a Money In The Bank cash-in. The EST of WWE had overcome Flair and Asuka that night to reclaim her championship. Unfortunately for her, Sky capitalized with an impromptu match to clinch the title.

With the PLE a few hours away, Flair didn't miss a chance to let her fans and opponents know that she was ready for her match. In her recent post on X, The Queen showed off her post-workout physique while predicting that she would become a fifteen-time world champion in WWE.

What happened when Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Sky were in the ring on SmackDown before WWE Fastlane?

On SmackDown last night, Asuka and Charlotte Flair teamed up to face Iyo Sky and her Damage CTRL teammate, Bayley. The Empress Of Tomorrow and The Queen are no strangers to teaming up as they have proven their mettle in the tag team division by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship.

On the blue brand, Flair and Asuka were able to keep their differences aside for the match. Towards the end, Flair accidentally booted her partner off the apron but was still able to get the win for them after she pinned Bayley.

