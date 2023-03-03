Charlotte Flair shows off intense training and physique ahead of WrestleMania match

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is preparing hard for her WrestleMania 39 match against Rhea Ripley. She recently shared a video of her intense workout, showing off her impressive physique in the gym.

When Flair returned during the final SmackDown of 2022, she challenged Ronda Rousey for the title and defeated her quickly. Meanwhile, The Nightmare Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Royal Rumble women's match. She entered at #1 and outlasted 29 other women to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

The two women faced each other at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Title. However, Flair took home the championship from Rhea Ripley at the time.

Now that The Eradicator is looking for revenge, Flair seems to prepare herself for the match more than ever. Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to share a video of her performing The Squatting Bicep Curl.

"nature girl #WrestleMania39 #SmackDown," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair opened up on her recent WWE character being a heel or babyface

Flair recently shared her thoughts on whether her on-screen character is a heel or a babyface right now.

The champion was a heel before taking a break after losing to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last year. When The Queen returned to SmackDown in December, she received a massive ovation from the crowd.

Charlotte Flair recently stated on The Dan LeBatard Show that being a heel is easier for her than being a babyface.

"[You'd struggle to be a babyface?] Oh, you think [laughs]. That is harder. [But you had a great reception when you came back like fans like this from you] So, now my mindset is I'm not a good guy, I'm not a bad guy. I'm just; I'm the woman... Well, I spent so many years trying to get people to boo me. And now with the reception with our fans and them like being so excited to see me, I just try not to overthink it," she said.

The SmackDown Women's Champion believes that fans now cheer for her arrogance. It remains to be seen what Flair will bring in her character on her road to WrestleMania Hollywood.

