"They wanna see me be arrogant" - Charlotte Flair clarifies if her WWE character is currently heel or babyface

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently commented on whether her on-screen character is currently a heel or a babyface.

Flair was a heel before she went on hiatus following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last year. However, The Queen received a huge pop when she returned to SmackDown in December. The current SmackDown Women's Champion is now cheered by most of the WWE Universe.

In a recent interview with The Dan LeBatard Show, Flair stated that it is easier for her to be a heel than a babyface.

"[You'd struggle to be a babyface?] Oh, you think [laughs]. That is harder. [But you had a great reception when you came back like fans like this from you] So, now my mindset is I'm not a good guy I'm not a bad guy. I'm just (...) I'm the woman," she said. [10:32 - 10:55]

The SmackDown Women's Champion believes that fans now want to see her be arrogant.

"Well, I spent so many years trying to get people to boo me. And now with the reception with our fans and them like being so excited to see me, I just try not to over think it. I think they wanna see me be arrogant now. Like they want to cheer that. They don't want me to be corny. They just want me to be me and that's what they (...) It's more of like a respect thing because of everything that I've done within the industry," Flair added. [11:01- 11:27]

Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last December, Charlotte Flair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Ronda Rousey on the night of her return. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley outlasted 29 other women to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Following her Royal Rumble win, Ripley chose to challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship instead of the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The Queen will now defend her championship against The Nightmare at this year's Show of Shows.

