"Looks like a girl in her mid-40s" - Former WWE star says Charlotte Flair looks a lot older than her real age

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently stated that Charlotte Flair looks older than her age.

The Queen signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in 2012 when she was 26 years old. She has since become one of the top female superstars in WWE. The 36-year-old recently returned from a seven-month hiatus to defeat Ronda Rousey on SmackDown to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree stated that he thinks Flair looks older than her age.

"She looks a lot older. I'm not trying to be mean but like she looks like a girl in her mid-40s," he said. [39:55 - 40:00]

Booker T is glad Charlotte Flair has returned to WWE

After losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May, Charlotte Flair went on a hiatus to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Andrade El Idolo. However, she recently returned to SmackDown last Friday.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he was glad Flair returned. He also stated that The Queen is the "best in the business" today.

"I'm liking it, man. I'm glad Charlotte is back. Beating Ronda, that's, you know, I'm always down for that. (...) Yeah man, I'm glad Charlotte is back. She was definitely needed back, I mean, you know, just from a star power perspective. You know people can say what they wanna say but Charlotte is definitely top billing, she's the goods, she's the best in the business right now today," he said. [17:25 - 17:57]

