Charlotte makes history with Championship win in WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has now won the WWE Women's Championship 14 times. According to Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, the Queen has made history in WWE since regaining the championship.

The Queen made her long-awaited WWE SmackDown return on December 30th, reclaiming the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' Ronda Rousey. This was The Queen's 14th championship victory. After a grueling I Quit match against Rousey earlier this year, Charlotte was unable to appear on WWE television.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, Charlotte has now held a WWE Women's Championship for ten consecutive calendar years. She debuted as NXT champion in 2014 and went on to win the WWE Women's Championship for the 14th time.

This Championship victory has brought the Queen very close to breaking her father's record of being a 16-time champion, and she appears to be the most deserving candidate to do so.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022

Since defeating Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey has been a dominant WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Since allying herself with her long-time friend Shayna Bazsler, the baddest woman on the planet has been acting like she owns the place.

Ronda Rousey successfully defended her WWE SmackDown title against Raquel Rodriguez in the final episode of 2022. Rousey took the microphone after the match to speak, but before she could begin, The Queen's music played.

Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited return to WWE, challenging Rousey to a match on the same night. The bell rang, and The Queen demonstrated her domineering nature from the start, winning the match with a roll-up and claiming the WWE Women's Championship for the 14th time in her illustrious career.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet must be enraged by her loss and will seek vengeance in the future. It will be exciting to see how that plays out for the WWE Universe.

What do you think about the Queen's return? Let us know in the comments.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes