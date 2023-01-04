“Line Them Up” - Charlotte Flair sends bold message to women’s locker room following WWE return

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair rocked the wrestling world with a surprise comeback on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

The Queen is now a 14-time Women's Champion in WWE. She opened and closed last year as the SmackDown Women's Champion. After dropping the belt to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, she took a hiatus, only to return to television in December and win the belt back.

She tweeted recently, making a bold statement about her new run at the top of the food chain:

The former Royal Rumble winner will walk into this year's premium live event as champion. Her opponent for the January 28th event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is yet to be announced.

You can read more about Flair's incredible track record with the Stamford-based company here.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's rivalry in WWE

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE last year at the Royal Rumble event, winning the titular bout and headlining WrestleMania Night One against The Queen. However, the latter would go on to win the contest and retain her title in surprising fashion.

A month later, she ended up losing the belt to Rousey. The duo has had issues in the past during the latter's first stint with the company, even headlining Survivor Series in 2018 and closing out the Show of Shows in 2019.

Rousey, after dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Queen, went on a foulmouthed rant at her critics. She was ridiculed online for her inability to evolve as a more nuanced and entertaining wrestler, which worked better in her earlier stint between 2018-19.

Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, had an eventful year prior to returning to television in late December. She is married to former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo, and the couple took pictures in Rome, Italy, where they were spending their holiday.

Who would you like Charlotte Flair to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against at the Royal Rumble this year? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

