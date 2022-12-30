Photo: Charlotte Flair busy enjoying life with former WWE Superstar amid return speculation

Long-time WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who has not been seen in the ring since May 2022, was recently seen with her husband and AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo.

The Queen's most recent match came at WrestleMania Backlash where she lost her SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey in a last-woman standing match. Since then, she has taken a much-deserved leave of absence from WWE.

Earlier today, her husband and former WWE star Andrade El Idolo photographed the two of them as they continued their holiday celebrations in the Italian capital city of Rome.

"Pretty wife!!!! @MsCharlotteWWE" tweeted the former NXT Champion.

With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season fast approaching, many are hoping and expecting the former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion to make her triumphant return.

Former WWE writer on how Charlotte Flair's return should be handled

Given that the 36-year-old has won almost everything there is to win in WWE, her comeback to the ring may be a short-lived one. The company may use her to put over a young, up-and-coming star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former head WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about how Charlotte Flair should be booked when and if she returns to the ring.

"Bro, they've done everything with her, which you are right. If she is the best you have, which I believe she is, you got to go above and beyond that. Maybe she becomes the Hulk Hogan of the 2020s," Vince Russo said. "Maybe you 'Hogan' her up and it's heel after heel. Maybe you go the opposite way of Reigns. If Charlotte comes in and it's win-lose-win-lose, I can't see that being ok with her. I can't believe Charlotte would not think 'this is a massive waste of my time'." (10:20-11:08) H/T Sportskeeda

Many fans feel that Charlotte Flair has been gifted a lot of opportunities due to the fact that her father is the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. However, The Queen has shown time and time again that she is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time.

When and how would you like Charlotte Flair to return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes