Vince Russo says returning SmackDown star won't be ok with losing so much in 2023 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spent time on the latest Writing with Russo speaking about the return of Charlotte Flair. While comparing her to a WWE megastar, he also spoke about the trickiness of booking her upon her return.

Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE television for seven months. Russo, who believes that Charlotte should get the Roman Reigns treatment, isn't confident about how the company plans to handle her return.

Dr. Chris Featherstone disagreed with the wrestling veteran about giving her the Roman Reigns treatment. Vince Russo then said that WWE could go the opposite way and make her the Hulk Hogan of the 2020s:

"Bro, they've done everything with her, which you are right. If she is the best you have, which I believe she is, you got to go above and beyond that. Maybe she becomes the Hulk Hogan of the 2020s," Vince Russo said. "Maybe you 'Hogan' her up and it's heel after heel. Maybe you go the opposite way of Reigns. If Charlotte comes in and it's win-lose-win-lose, I can't see that being ok with her. I can't believe Charlotte would not think 'this is a massive waste of my time'." (10:20-11:08)

Vince Russo says he likes to troll people about discovering Charlotte Flair

While some younger fans may not know this, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair made appearances early on WWE TV; once in 1993 when she was 7 years old, and for a brief storyline in 2000 when she was 16 years old.

Vince Russo, earlier on Writing with Russo, says he trolls "marks" by claiming to be the man to discover Charlotte Flair:

"Bro, you know what I love to do to piss people off? I love to tell people, and they take it seriously and they get so mad. When we were doing the angle in WCW with me, David [Flair], Reid [Flair], and Charlotte [Flair] got involved! I remember Charlotte kicking the crap out of me as a [teenager]. I tell people that I'm the person that discovered Charlotte Flair. The marks get so freakin' upset!" (1:35-2:15)

