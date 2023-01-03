"Always down for that" - WWE legend on Ronda Rousey losing the SmackDown Women's Title

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T is seemingly glad that Ronda Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair.

After losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May 2022, Charlotte Flair went on a 7-months hiatus, during which she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Andrade El Idolo. However, The Queen returned last Friday on SmackDown to defeat Rousey and recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Flair's return, disclosing what he thought about Rousey losing her title to The Queen.

"I'm liking it, man. I'm glad Charlotte is back. Beating Ronda, that's, you know, I'm always down for that. (...) Yeah man, I'm glad Charlotte is back. She was definitely needed back, I mean, you know, just from a star power perspective. You know people can say what they wanna say but Charlotte is definitely top billing, she's the goods, she's the best in the business right now today," he said. [17:25 - 17:57]

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that how Flair made a surprise return to win the title immediately was "awesome."

"For her to come back, surprise, you know, unexpected, the way she did was pretty awesome. As well winning the title immediately coming back, putting her right back in the driver's seat. So, yeah man, if I was a promoter I would have did, you know, 'you're coming back? Can we put the title on you?' It's one of those types of deals," he added. [18:04 - 18:22]

Should Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

Since before they joined WWE, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been friends. Over the past few weeks, the two former MMA fighters started working together for the first time in the Stamford-based company.

During the same episode, Booker T further suggested that Rousey and Baszler should now go for the Women's Tag Team Titles after The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost the SmackDown Women's Championship.

"Her [Rousey] having that championship around her waist, I don't think that helped her out at all because when you got a title around your waist you gotta go out there and defend it. You can expose yourself when you're in that position. What I like is Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey from a tag team prespective. If I'm gonna work with those two put them in a tag team. Make them the Tag Team Champions. Let them beat the hell out of everybody, you know what I mean. I think that will just put a whole lot shine on those two opposed to Ronda being the world champ as well as being in the tag team picture at the same time," Booker explained. [18:54 - 19:42]

