Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair could be linked to The Queen's future outside of wrestling, says WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T recently commented on the upcoming match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Last week, Rhea Ripley entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match at number one and lasted for over an hour before eliminating Liv Morgan to win the bout and book her ticket to WrestleMania 39. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day member announced that she chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Show of Shows.

Although he wanted Ripley to challenge the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Booker T pointed out on his Hall of Fame podcast that The Nightmare's decision could be linked to Flair's future outside the wrestling business.

"It's gotta be a master plan. It's gotta be something going on there as far as inside of knowledge that I have no clue or idea about as far as, I don't know, Charlotte Flair might have a movie coming. I don't know. I don't know what it is but for Rhea Ripley to call that shot against Charlotte Flair, she gotta be feeling really confident as far as, you know, what's about to happen. That's just my opinion," he said. [38:06 - 38:29]

The Hall of Famer pointed out that The Queen could be busy with other projects outside of WWE.

"Charlotte, she's a big money player, man. She's got a lot like, I think she's represented by William Morris Endeavors, am I correct? [Yes.] Yeah, so she's got a lot on her plate, I'm sure. [Charlotte has a show coming out. ] Yeah, see what I'm saying. So, like I said, this could have a lot of implications as far as what in-store for Charlotte's future outside of wrestling. And you're always gonna need that person to, you know, step in there and, you know, keep everything rolling," Booker added. [38:57 - 39:36]

What did Charlotte Flair say about facing Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Last Friday, Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. After the match, The Queen addressed her upcoming bout against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive, Flair stated that she has unfinished business with Ripley.

"Rhea Ripley! I am happy she chose me. I'm proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble... especially going one to thirty. I definitely think we have unfinished business, but I also think that I might be her nightmare, right?" Flair said.

