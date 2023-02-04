Charlotte Flair will lose WWE SmackDown Women's Title soon, indicates betting odds

With 14 title reigns, Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. The Queen has been at the top ever since breaking through in the company. However, she will have her task cut out at WrestleMania 39 where she will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Ripley won the right to challenge for a women's title at the Royal Rumble where she outperformed 29 other participants to win the match. The Eradicator entered the competition at #1 and lasted over an hour, proving herself to be the standout performer. The following night on RAW, Rhea declared that she'll be going after Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship.

We now have the current betting odds, via BetOnline, for the upcoming showdown between the two. Current odds suggest the title could change hands at the Grandest Stage.

Please Note: Betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Rhea Ripley (-500) is the current favorite to usurp The Queen at WrestleMania 39. Flair (+300) is currently the underdog going into the match.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from one another on the Grandest Stage. The Queen won the Royal Rumble in 2020 and decided to go after Ripley's NXT Women's Championship. Things have come full circle in three years as The Eradicator is now the Royal Rumble winner and she'll be the one challenging for the title.

The duo also faced off for the RAW Women's Championship in 2021. Ripley, the reigning champ, was usurped by Flair at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Her reign, however, did not last long as Nikki Cross soon cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

