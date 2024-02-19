Charlotte Flair shows off major progress since her injury

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for over a couple of months now. The former women's champion took to her Instagram account to show her fans the progress she has made since the injury.

On an episode of WWE SmackDown a few weeks ahead of the Royal Rumble, The Queen went one-on-one with Asuka. During the match, Flair landed awkwardly while her knee was hung up on the ropes. WWE later revealed that Flair had sustained an injury and she would be out for nine months.

Since her injury, Charlotte Flair has kept the WWE Universe well-informed about her road to recovery. On her most recent Instagram story, Flair showed her exercise routine while letting the fans know that she has started regaining her balance.

Where was Charlotte Flair when Andrade made his return to WWE?

Andrade returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year. He was the fourth entrant in the match and lasted for over twenty minutes before he was eliminated by Bronson Reed. The last time he was seen in a WWE ring was in 2021 when he was a part of a tag team with Angel Garza.

WWE fans were excited to see Andrade back after his short run in AEW. His return to WWE now means that he and his wife are in the same company, making fans happy for the two of them.

While Andrade went out and performed on that day, Charlotte Flair was forced to sit out the PLE due to her injury. However, that didn't mean that she wasn't around for the big moment. In a clip that made the rounds after the PLE, Flair was seen prepping her husband for the huge return backstage.

