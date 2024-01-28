[WATCH] Injured Charlotte Flair helps Andrade prepare for his return at the Royal Rumble backstage

Andrade made headlines by making his much-awaited return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. To no surprise, his wife, Charlotte Flair, was by his side backstage, preparing him for the big return.

Andrade was last seen in WWE in 2021. He was part of a tag team with Angel Garza, but the two didn't have a notable run after his United States Championship reigns. Since parting ways with WWE, El Idolo spent most of his time in AEW before deciding to return.

Andrade was the fourth entrant during this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Bronson Reed after twenty-three minutes. In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Charlotte Flair was seen preparing her husband for his huge return to WWE despite being injured herself.

Unfortunately, Charlotte Flair could not be a part of this year's Royal Rumble event as she was injured during a match against Asuka on SmackDown a few weeks ago. The Queen had to undergo surgery and is currently on the road to recovery. She is scheduled to return to action in nine months, if not sooner.

