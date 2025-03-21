Charlotte Flair snaps back at fan in true heel fashion ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair fired back at a fan's comments hours before the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show is set to emanate live from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

Ad

The Queen returned from injury last month to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She put forth a praiseworthy performance and won the contest to punch her ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Earlier today, Charlotte Flair posted an update on X/Twitter stating that she does her work and goes home. However, a fan responded to the post by throwing shade at the 38-year-old. He accused the star of leaving and then coming back to take a championship from a more deserving talent every time.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE Women's Champion wasted no time and snapped back at the fan. She responded to the X/Twitter post with a sarcastic remark about booking herself and everyone else.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Yes! Because I absolutely book myself and everyone else. You know what I’d book you as? An ex X user. You deserve it, king. 👑," he said.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wrestling veteran believes Charlotte Flair will win the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Following her win at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Charlotte Flair showed up on all three brands to explore her options before announcing Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent. The two will compete for the WWE Women's Championship.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter predicted Flair would win the title at The Show of Shows despite fans rooting for The Buff Barbie. However, the veteran noted that Charlotte's reign as the champion could be short-lived, and he would love to see Stratton chasing after The Queen's title.

Ad

"I think Charlotte Flair is going to win it. I think that the fans want Tiffany to win, but I think [WWE] wants to up Charlotte's heel role. And even if it's just for till [sic] the next PLE or SummerSlam, right? It'd be a good thing with Tiffany chasing Charlotte [for the title]," he said. [From 40:53 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win her first title on the main roster. Having defeated Bayley and The Irresistible Force in her two title defenses so far, it remains to be seen how she fares against Charlotte Flair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback