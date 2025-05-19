Charlotte Flair spotted with 37-year-old WWE star backstage; sends a three-word message

Charlotte Flair dropped a three-word message on her latest social media post. She was also spotted with a 37-year-old WWE star backstage, which could lead to a lot of speculation. This was none other than Naomi.

The Queen appeared lost following her defeat at WrestleMania 41, failing to win the WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. However, it seems like big things are on the horizon for the record-breaking star, with her potential involvement with Alexa Bliss and possibly Giulia.

In a post on Instagram, Charlotte shared several photos from her busy life over the past few weeks. It included some personal selfies, attending events, and even meeting some legends, such as Arn Anderson and Norman Smiley, as well as one with Naomi.

"Just wingin’ it," Flair wrote.

Naomi has been on a mission to make Jade Cargill's life a living hell, though her priority is to win the WWE Women's Championship. She tried to interfere in Tiffany Stratton's match against Nia Jax on SmackDown last Friday, but Cargill made the save.

On the other hand, Charlotte was involved in another segment with Alexa Bliss. Something might be building between the two former women's champions, as well as Giulia, who was introduced to them by Nick Aldis as the latest SmackDown Superstar.

Huge match planned for Charlotte Flair at Evolution 2

WWE is reportedly set to hold the second all-women's Evolution event later this year, with rumors flying that it could be as early as July. One of the matches being discussed for the historic event is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill, according to WrestleVotes.

"Another little bit we’re having, we’re hearing for you guys is we are told by several in creative, one of the top matches pitched for Evolution 2 is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. While seeds have been planted on TV over the past few weeks, sources indicate plans for Evolution should start to become clearer once Money in the Bank is complete," WrestleVotes said on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass.

There was a little bit of a tease two weeks ago on SmackDown when Jade Cargill interrupted Charlotte Flair walking back from the ring during a segment.

