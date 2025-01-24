Charlotte Flair spotted training with former WWE star ahead of return

Charlotte Flair was seen training with a former WWE Superstar ahead of her return to the company. The promotion is currently building to the Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1.

The veteran was unable to compete in a match in 2024 due to injury. She suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. The company recently aired a vignette hyping Flair's return to the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's show, Flair took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself training at the Flatbacks Wrestling School, which is owned by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze. In the clip, The Queen can be seen training in the ring with the former WWE Superstar Breeze, and you can check it out on Instagram by clicking here.

Trending

Flair trains with Tyler Breeze at Flatbacks ahead of her return to action. [Image credit: Screenshot of Flair's Instagram story]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Flair's injury occurred during a match against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow is also out of action with a knee injury, and the two stars recently shared a heartfelt exchange on social media.

Bill Apter suggests Charlotte Flair will go through a major character change in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Charlotte Flair could be repackaged when she makes her return to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that the company would unveil a new presentation for Flair upon her return. The veteran also added that Ric Flair recently claimed that his daughter was better than him as a performer.

"They are gonna repackage Charlotte. It's gonna be a different presentation. So, in terms of who they are gonna put her with, it depends what this possible new Charlotte character might be. By the way, on a broadcast on Busted Open this past week, Ric Flair said that his daughter Charlotte is probably even greater than him," said Apter. [7:56 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this month to become the new WWE Women's Champion. The Buff Barbie has stated in the past that she wanted to square off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if we get to witness the match-up later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback