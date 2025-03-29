Charlotte Flair stood above all on WWE SmackDown due to one major reason, veteran explains (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair has been a regular on WWE programming since making her return earlier this year. The Queen was present on SmackDown this week, where she stood above everyone else, as per wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Ad

The 14-time women's champion won the Women's Royal Rumble match this year and will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The two women have gone back and forth in the last few weeks, with The Queen often getting the upper hand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that Charlotte looked a class apart from everyone else because she invested in her looks. The former WWE head writer also took a shot at Kevin Owens, stating that he looks like a slob.

Ad

Trending

"Who was the one person who stood out today above all? Charlotte Flair! Why? Because she spends the money, she invest in that. Did you see that freakin robe? You don’t have to know who Charlotte Flair is. When she comes out, ‘Oh my god, who is this? This is a star!’ She’s making an investment. Kevin Owens comes out? ’Who’s this slob?’ That’s the difference." [From 40:25 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Charlotte is one of the most decorated female superstars of all time. She is already a 14-time women's champion and could add another feather to her cap at WrestleMania 41 if she manages to defeat Tiffany Stratton.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback