Charlotte Flair takes massive shot at Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair just took a shot at fellow wrestler Seth Rollins. The Queen interacted with her fans at tonight's Topps Rip Night and took a jibe at Rollins.

Charlotte is a few weeks away from battling Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's title. The two female stars will collide on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair met her fans at the Topps Rip Night event a few hours ago and ripped open a bunch of cards. She mocked Rollins by calling him "Becky's husband" after ripping open his card.

Check out the amusing moment at the 0:50 mark:

Becky Lynch on past beef with Charlotte Flair

It was not too long ago when Lynch and Flair had real-life beef with each other and their friendship had taken a major hit. Last year, Lynch spoke with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat and opened up about real-life tensions with The Queen:

“That is the thing with Charlotte. We were best friends, we were like sisters, then we fell out, wrestling came between us. Then we came back together, then the notorious fallout with the titles, but I think throughout all of that, if she ever needed anything, I’d be there for her, and I think if I ever needed anything, she’d be there for me. I think that trumps all. I think life is too short to hold these animosities for too long. I think if you hold them too long, they weigh down on you." [H/T Fightful]
Rollins is currently focused on the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He will earn an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41 if he wins the match. It would be interesting to see his reaction to Charlotte taking a jibe at him by referring to him as Lynch's husband.

