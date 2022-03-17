"I don't feel the pressure anymore" - Charlotte Flair talks about comparisons with her father Ric

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently discussed comparisons made between her and her father. She also spoke about what it's like carrying the Flair family name on her shoulders.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Charlotte spoke about being compared to her legendary father, 16-time world champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. She stated that she feels no pressure and believes she is carving-out her own legacy.

“I don't feel the pressure anymore because one day people are going to realize there will never ever be a family due like Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair. Never. We will need our own wing in the Hall of Fame," said Charlotte

The 13-time Women's Champion also answered questions about the fact that many consider her a cut-above Ric, including Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. She said that such comments inspire her to work even harder.

Charlotte Flair will take on Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte will defend her title at the upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania 38, against Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the planet won this year's Women's Royal Rumble to book herself a title shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The last time the two women stood against each other in the ring was in the first ever women's main event of WrestleMania on the 35th edition of the show. The Queen defended her SmackDown Women's Championship and Rousey put her RAW Women's Championship on the line in a triple-threat "Winner Takes All" match. A bout which Becky Lynch ultimately won.

There was a heated segment between the two WrestleMania opponents on this past week's SmackDown. Charlotte attacked Rousey backstage and slammed her over a car. It'll be interesting to see where this feud goes before the Show of Shows.

