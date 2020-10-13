Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE TV for over four months now. The Queen was last seen in action on an episode of WWE RAW when Asuka beat her via submission. Now, Charlotte Flair has teased a possible future alliance with Andrade on her return.

Before her last match on WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair was confronted by Nia Jax. The two WWE Superstars engaged in a brawl that saw Flair getting driven shoulder-first into the barricade. Flair was seen heading to the back while holding her shoulder.

The injury was a kayfabe one, giving Charlotte Flair some time off from TV to undergo another surgery. In a recent Tweet, it looks like The Queen is ready to make her return alongside Andrade.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade to be paired together on WWE TV?

Charlotte Flair's reply to Andrade's recent Tweet has sent WWE fans into a frenzy. A couple of hours ago, Andrade sent out a Tweet saying Thanks/Gracias.

Andrade's Tweet has been deleted.

Charlotte Flair took notice of the Tweet and replied, hinting that her return would see the two WWE Superstars on the same page.

1. He was thanking Zelina. Y’all wild.



2. That said, papi will need a new manager.. 😎 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 13, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are a real-life couple away from the ring. With Andrade split from his manager Zelina Vega, there's a possibility of an on-screen alliance between Charlotte and Andrade.