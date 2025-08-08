Charlotte Flair Teases WWE Official's In-Ring Return With Recent Post

Charlotte Flair's recent post provided a massive tease. She hinted that a current WWE official could be making her in-ring return.Ava first started her WWE career in NXT in 2022, where she was introduced as part of the Schism with Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler. As a member of this group, she competed in three televised matches in 2023, with her last match taking place at Heatwave against Ivy Nile. After the group disbanded, Ava took on her new role as general manager of NXT. She still serves as the on-screen GM of the black and silver brand and has not stepped back into the ring since 2023.Charlotte Flair recently shared a video of her training with NXT general manager Ava, hinting that the latter could be looking to step back in the ring.&quot;just work. 🩸@avawwe_,&quot; wrote Flair.Check out her tweet below:Charlotte Flair opened up about her SummerSlam winOver the past few weeks, Charlotte Flair found herself in an odd pairing with Alexa Bliss on WWE TV. The duo first competed for the Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution 2025. Although they didn’t win, they continued their partnership and challenged for the titles again at SummerSlam. This time, Bliss and Flair managed to pull off an incredible win against The Judgment Day.During the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Charlotte recalled that she had no creative direction after WrestleMania 41, until Alexa Bliss came along and offered to tag with her.&quot;Dang, I didn't even think I was gonna be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. So, I was very much directionless. After 'Mania, I was just like, 'Damn, I came back and gave it all. I don't know what's next.' Then here's this little Five Feet of Fury, like, 'Hey, what's going on with you? Come hang out with me.' I'm like, 'No!' And then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was just like, even after ten years, after everything I've done, this felt really freaking cool.&quot; [From 41:33 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Ava will make her return to the ring sometime in the future.