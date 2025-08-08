  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair Teases WWE Official's In-Ring Return With Recent Post

Charlotte Flair Teases WWE Official's In-Ring Return With Recent Post

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 08, 2025 01:06 GMT
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair's recent post provided a massive tease. She hinted that a current WWE official could be making her in-ring return.

Ad

Ava first started her WWE career in NXT in 2022, where she was introduced as part of the Schism with Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler. As a member of this group, she competed in three televised matches in 2023, with her last match taking place at Heatwave against Ivy Nile. After the group disbanded, Ava took on her new role as general manager of NXT. She still serves as the on-screen GM of the black and silver brand and has not stepped back into the ring since 2023.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Charlotte Flair recently shared a video of her training with NXT general manager Ava, hinting that the latter could be looking to step back in the ring.

"just work. 🩸@avawwe_," wrote Flair.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Check out her tweet below:

Ad

Charlotte Flair opened up about her SummerSlam win

Over the past few weeks, Charlotte Flair found herself in an odd pairing with Alexa Bliss on WWE TV. The duo first competed for the Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution 2025. Although they didn’t win, they continued their partnership and challenged for the titles again at SummerSlam. This time, Bliss and Flair managed to pull off an incredible win against The Judgment Day.

Ad

During the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Charlotte recalled that she had no creative direction after WrestleMania 41, until Alexa Bliss came along and offered to tag with her.

"Dang, I didn't even think I was gonna be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. So, I was very much directionless. After 'Mania, I was just like, 'Damn, I came back and gave it all. I don't know what's next.' Then here's this little Five Feet of Fury, like, 'Hey, what's going on with you? Come hang out with me.' I'm like, 'No!' And then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was just like, even after ten years, after everything I've done, this felt really freaking cool." [From 41:33 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Ava will make her return to the ring sometime in the future.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications