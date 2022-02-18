Charlotte Flair, Triple H, AJ Styles, and many more react to The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE veteran's 30-year iconic WWE run will finally be honored with a Hall of Fame induction on Friday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Phenom's well-deserved induction into the famed hall has been a long time coming.

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

Soon after news of the legendary grappler's WWE Hall of Fame induction broke, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. Among other popular names, AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth reacted to the big news. Check out some reactions below:

Triple H @TripleH twitter.com/wwe/status/149… WWE @WWE

#WWEHOF Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RP2uy26CSv Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF! twitter.com/wwe/status/149…

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT I assume Kane will induct The Undertaker into the WWE HOF, but the same way Vince McMahon inducted Steve Austin, it would be fitting if he did 'Taker. I assume Kane will induct The Undertaker into the WWE HOF, but the same way Vince McMahon inducted Steve Austin, it would be fitting if he did 'Taker.

Jeff Jarrett @RealJeffJarrett



The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time!



Congrats Mark!



@wwe

@undertaker



#WWEHOF

#WrestleMania twitter.com/wwe/status/149… WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy There will NEVER be anyone who had a run like Taker - both in and out of the ring. 30+ years on top, multiple eras, led by example, and made everyone around him better!The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time!Congrats Mark!@wwe There will NEVER be anyone who had a run like Taker - both in and out of the ring. 30+ years on top, multiple eras, led by example, and made everyone around him better! The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time!Congrats Mark! @wwe@undertaker #WWEHOF #WrestleMania twitter.com/wwe/status/149…

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



In addition, for the first time ever, WWE will present both Smackdown and the HOF Ceremony live on the same night at the same venue, American Airlines Center. The @undertaker is going to be inducted into the 2022 WWE HOF on April 1 in Dallas, the organization just announced.In addition, for the first time ever, WWE will present both Smackdown and the HOF Ceremony live on the same night at the same venue, American Airlines Center. The @undertaker is going to be inducted into the 2022 WWE HOF on April 1 in Dallas, the organization just announced. In addition, for the first time ever, WWE will present both Smackdown and the HOF Ceremony live on the same night at the same venue, American Airlines Center.

Here are some notable tweets from members of the WWE Universe:

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia There isn't a more deserving wrestler to go in the WWE Hall of Fame than the Undertaker. I'm crying fam. Make him a sole inductee this year. There isn't a more deserving wrestler to go in the WWE Hall of Fame than the Undertaker. I'm crying fam. Make him a sole inductee this year. https://t.co/DVBouzVfYx

Roman Reigns SZN ⚡️💥 @reigns_era The Undertaker is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. He absolutely deserves this The Undertaker is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. He absolutely deserves this 👏

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures @WWE @undertaker @nypost Dedicate the entire show to him. Have a number of legends tell stories. Kane. Foley. Vince. Austin. Bret. Lesnar. Then Taker does his speech. Could be incredibly special. @WWE @undertaker @nypost Dedicate the entire show to him. Have a number of legends tell stories. Kane. Foley. Vince. Austin. Bret. Lesnar. Then Taker does his speech. Could be incredibly special.

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia @WWE @undertaker @nypost This man deserved a retirement in front of a crowd. Thank you, WWE. @WWE @undertaker @nypost This man deserved a retirement in front of a crowd. Thank you, WWE.

Derek @DM_Hess @WWE @undertaker @nypost He should be the only one this year. That’s how important this mans legacy is. @WWE @undertaker @nypost He should be the only one this year. That’s how important this mans legacy is. https://t.co/dbajlESb7R

The Undertaker is dubbed by many as the greatest superstar of all time

The Undertaker kicked off his WWE run in late 1990, at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. A year later, he won his first WWE Championship by defeating Hulk Hogan at the same event. Over the next three decades, The Deadman turned into one of the most respected individuals in the industry.

He remained a WWE mainstay during the dark times that were the early-to-mid 90s and stayed by Vince McMahon's side when many major names jumped ship to WCW. All the while, he gave countless legendary performances throughout his incredible career.

McMahon had the following to say about quite possibly the most loyal employee he has had:

“Undertaker, Mark Calaway, is the most loyal performer I’ve ever dealt with, and he is the kind of man that you would want literally and figuratively in the foxhole with you,” said the WWE Chairman. [H/T Essentially Sports]

His WrestleMania winning streak was a huge selling point for the annual extravaganza for several years before it was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

He wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against fellow legend AJ Styles. The Boneyard match saw him bring back a memorable character from early 2000s: The American Badass. He defeated Styles that night and rode off on his motorcycle to cap off his near-perfect career.

What was your favorite moment from The Undertaker's 30-year WWE run? Sound off below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of The Undertaker? Yes No 31 votes so far