Charlotte Flair, Triple H, AJ Styles, and many more react to The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.
The WWE veteran's 30-year iconic WWE run will finally be honored with a Hall of Fame induction on Friday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Phenom's well-deserved induction into the famed hall has been a long time coming.
Soon after news of the legendary grappler's WWE Hall of Fame induction broke, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. Among other popular names, AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth reacted to the big news. Check out some reactions below:
Here are some notable tweets from members of the WWE Universe:
The Undertaker is dubbed by many as the greatest superstar of all time
The Undertaker kicked off his WWE run in late 1990, at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. A year later, he won his first WWE Championship by defeating Hulk Hogan at the same event. Over the next three decades, The Deadman turned into one of the most respected individuals in the industry.
He remained a WWE mainstay during the dark times that were the early-to-mid 90s and stayed by Vince McMahon's side when many major names jumped ship to WCW. All the while, he gave countless legendary performances throughout his incredible career.
McMahon had the following to say about quite possibly the most loyal employee he has had:
“Undertaker, Mark Calaway, is the most loyal performer I’ve ever dealt with, and he is the kind of man that you would want literally and figuratively in the foxhole with you,” said the WWE Chairman. [H/T Essentially Sports]
His WrestleMania winning streak was a huge selling point for the annual extravaganza for several years before it was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.
He wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against fellow legend AJ Styles. The Boneyard match saw him bring back a memorable character from early 2000s: The American Badass. He defeated Styles that night and rode off on his motorcycle to cap off his near-perfect career.
What was your favorite moment from The Undertaker's 30-year WWE run? Sound off below.
Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now
Q. Are you a fan of The Undertaker?
Yes
No
31 votes so far