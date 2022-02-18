×
Charlotte Flair, Triple H, AJ Styles, and many more react to The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction

AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, and others post tweets honoring The Phenom
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 18, 2022 09:16 PM IST
The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE veteran's 30-year iconic WWE run will finally be honored with a Hall of Fame induction on Friday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Phenom's well-deserved induction into the famed hall has been a long time coming.

BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

Soon after news of the legendary grappler's WWE Hall of Fame induction broke, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. Among other popular names, AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth reacted to the big news. Check out some reactions below:

No one like him. He is truly a PHENOM in every sense of the word. A Hall of Fame career earned over 30 years of hard work and dedication in @WWE. Congratulations, Taker. #WWEHOF twitter.com/wwe/status/149…
👏 🖤 twitter.com/wwe/status/149…
There isn’t a Hall of Fame without this man #WWEHOF @Undertaker twitter.com/wwe/status/149… https://t.co/NQGdfNt3TW
Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF! twitter.com/wwe/status/149…
Biggest no Brainer ever! Congrats to #TheUndertaker #Goat twitter.com/wwe/status/149…
I assume Kane will induct The Undertaker into the WWE HOF, but the same way Vince McMahon inducted Steve Austin, it would be fitting if he did 'Taker.
Nobody better! Respect as always to The Phenom👊🏾 twitter.com/wwe/status/149…
It is official. twitter.com/wwe/status/149…
A once in human history career, dead or alive. #WWEHOF @Undertaker https://t.co/lnGCh8ILWf
There will NEVER be anyone who had a run like Taker - both in and out of the ring. 30+ years on top, multiple eras, led by example, and made everyone around him better! The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time!Congrats Mark! @wwe@undertaker #WWEHOF #WrestleMania twitter.com/wwe/status/149…
The @undertaker is going to be inducted into the 2022 WWE HOF on April 1 in Dallas, the organization just announced. In addition, for the first time ever, WWE will present both Smackdown and the HOF Ceremony live on the same night at the same venue, American Airlines Center.

Here are some notable tweets from members of the WWE Universe:

There isn't a more deserving wrestler to go in the WWE Hall of Fame than the Undertaker. I'm crying fam. Make him a sole inductee this year. https://t.co/DVBouzVfYx
The Undertaker is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. He absolutely deserves this 👏
@WWE @undertaker @nypost Dedicate the entire show to him. Have a number of legends tell stories. Kane. Foley. Vince. Austin. Bret. Lesnar. Then Taker does his speech. Could be incredibly special.
@WWE @undertaker @nypost This man deserved a retirement in front of a crowd. Thank you, WWE.
@WWE @undertaker @nypost He should be the only one this year. That’s how important this mans legacy is. https://t.co/dbajlESb7R
@WWE @undertaker @nypost Taker in the HOF we really grown now boys https://t.co/xQGQ6cxw2h
@WWE @undertaker @nypost THANK YOU TAKER 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 You Deserve It Sir! https://t.co/mEIQLlr0DM

The Undertaker is dubbed by many as the greatest superstar of all time

The Undertaker kicked off his WWE run in late 1990, at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. A year later, he won his first WWE Championship by defeating Hulk Hogan at the same event. Over the next three decades, The Deadman turned into one of the most respected individuals in the industry.

He remained a WWE mainstay during the dark times that were the early-to-mid 90s and stayed by Vince McMahon's side when many major names jumped ship to WCW. All the while, he gave countless legendary performances throughout his incredible career.

McMahon had the following to say about quite possibly the most loyal employee he has had:

“Undertaker, Mark Calaway, is the most loyal performer I’ve ever dealt with, and he is the kind of man that you would want literally and figuratively in the foxhole with you,” said the WWE Chairman. [H/T Essentially Sports]

His WrestleMania winning streak was a huge selling point for the annual extravaganza for several years before it was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

He wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against fellow legend AJ Styles. The Boneyard match saw him bring back a memorable character from early 2000s: The American Badass. He defeated Styles that night and rode off on his motorcycle to cap off his near-perfect career.

What was your favorite moment from The Undertaker's 30-year WWE run? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
