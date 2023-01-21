Charlotte Flair has two-word reaction to Jade Cargill going 49-0 in AEW

WWE SmackDown Women's Charlotte Flair has reacted to Jade Cargill going 49-0 in All Elite Wrestling.

Jade Cargill and Leila Grey defeated The Vanity Twins on the latest edition of AEW Rampage. With this victory, she is now 49-0 in AEW. Since her debut match in 2021, Cargill has raked up one impressive performance after another. The TBS Champion's reign has now surpassed 450+ days.

Following her win, Cargill tweeted that she is now "pulling up" on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record.

The impressive statistic came to Charlotte Flair's notice, and The Queen responded to Cargill's tweet with a two-word message.

"yasss queen"

You can check out her tweet below:

How did fans react to Charlotte Flair praising Jade Cargill?

Fans have been enjoying Flair and Cargill's recent exchanges on Twitter. The two female stars are seemingly good friends judging by their interactions on social media.

Check out some of the reactions to the SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet:

Generational Wrestling Fan @LilJimmyDocs @MsCharlotteWWE @Jade_Cargill @FloydMayweather You two are the ultimate team.. Queen Squared !!! Between the two of you, THE ENTIRE WRESTLING WORLD belongs to the TWO Greatest women in the business @MsCharlotteWWE @Jade_Cargill @FloydMayweather You two are the ultimate team.. Queen Squared !!! Between the two of you, THE ENTIRE WRESTLING WORLD belongs to the TWO Greatest women in the business https://t.co/LKtmX7EmTW

Flair has done it all over the past eight years on WWE's main roster. She is now a women's champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She is also a Royal Rumble winner and a former WWE Divas Champion.

Flair boasts a massive fan following, and one of those fans is Jade Cargill. The AEW TBS Champion had nothing but praise for The Queen in a recent interview. She stated that Flair is a "sound wrestler" and a "total package."

"I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she's a very sound wrestler. She can do all the flippy s— that you want her to do, she can go out there and have a hardcore match. I think she's the total package that we have as far as an example for women's wrestlers today. She leaves and comes back, and it's like she never left, so, I mean, I think she's phenomenal at what she does. People can talk or say whatever they want — I think she's a great wrestler." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cargill and Flair's recent Twitter interactions have left fans clamoring for a potential future showdown between the two stars. A singles match pitting The Queen with Cargill would certainly be a must-see attraction.

Do you see these two top stars wrestling each other somewhere down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

