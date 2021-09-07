Charlotte Flair's opponent for WWE Extreme Rules 2021 confirmed

WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is set to defend her title against Alexa Bliss.

Flair won the gold at SummerSlam 2021 against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a triple threat match. This particular win made her a 12-time women’s champion and the most decorated woman in WWE history.

This week on RAW, Charlotte defended her RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Jax already had the upper hand entering the contest as she bested The Queen in singles competition last week. But this week, Charlotte won the match thanks to a distraction from Shayna Baszler.

Interestingly, she was met with an unusual surprise after the match, as Alexa Bliss and her doll, Lilly, took an interest in The Queen and issued a challenge for the RAW Women's Championship. Charlotte accepted the challenge and the match was made official for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will take place on September 26, at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Alexa Bliss is a formidable opponent for Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will have her work cut out heading into Extreme Rules. Alexa Bliss is a five-time women's champion and a tough competitor in her own right.

In her current WWE persona, Bliss has been unstoppable. Along with the Lilly doll, she has leveraged mystic abilities against her rivals.

Given how unpredictable Alexa Bliss has become, it will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair modifies her game plan heading into this year's Extreme Rules event.

It also remains to be seen whether or not a stipulation will be added to their upcoming title match.

Do you think The Queen can overcome her bizarre opponent at Extreme Rules? Or will Alexa Bliss unleash her wrath and win the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

