Women’s championship match confirmed for WrestleMania 38 Night One

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair vs. Rowdy Ronda Rousey will take place on WrestleMania Saturday.

The two stars will collide for the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship at the event. The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned the opportunity at the title after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the bout would headline the first night of the Show of Shows, but it hadn't been confirmed yet.

FOX Sports broke the news that the match is set for WrestleMania Saturday, and WWE confirmed it on Twitter.

Ronda Rousey has a busy schedule ahead of WrestleMania 38

The Rowdy One is one of the biggest stars in combat sports, and a big attraction for any major event. She competed at Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and still regularly appears on SmackDown.

During a recent live gaming stream on Facebook, Ronda Rousey provided fans with an update on her schedule.

"I’m doing M.S.G. in New York and then I’m going to Montreal. So, in the next two weeks, I’ll be having a bunch of matches. Ask me again then. I think it’s more of like the repetition of doing a bunch of matches in a row that’ll really get to you, start to be sore and the travel. Just constantly being able to sit upright but, we’re lucky enough where we actually get to travel on a bus so, I’ll be able to like lay down and not have to jump on a car or on a train after wrestling which helps," she added.

Rousey has only been pinned once in her WWE career, and it took place in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch defeated her and Charlotte Flair to capture the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. This was the first women's bout to headline the Show of Shows.

Are you excited for the match between Flair and Rousey? Who will come out on top? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will walk out with the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania? Charlotte Ronda Rousey 0 votes so far