Charlotte Flair wants to main event WrestleMania in a singles match

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has expressed her desire to main event WrestleMania once again. The only difference being, this time around, The Queen would like to headline the Show of Shows in a singles match.

The multiple-time Women's Champion recently sat down with BT Sport where she was asked to list any remaining goals she's yet to achieve in WWE. Given just how accomplished Flair is as a competitor, this must have been a difficult task. But the daughter of The Nature Boy was adamant she wants to main event Mania one more time.

On top of this, Charlotte Flair explained how she would love to have a major 'character' moment someday soon.

"I definitely want to main event WrestleMania again, in a singles. Not that the triple threat wasn’t main eventing WrestleMania, but a huge feud in a singles, main eventing Mania, which I know just takes the right story. It all boils down to who’s the hottest story. I definitely want to have another defining moment in, like, a character. Whether it’s “She’s a definitive Babyface or a definitive Heel.” I feel like, in the last couple of years, I haven’t had a ‘turn’ moment. Wherever that takes me, in whatever direction."

Charlotte Flair was part of the iconic main event of WrestleMania 35, in which she faced Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for the unified RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. It would be the first ever female-led main event in WrestleMania history. Ultimately, Lynch would be the one to walk away with both belts.

Charlotte Flair wants a heel turn moment

During the interview with BT Sport, Charlotte Flair also made it clear that she wants to have a definitive heel turn moment in the near future, much like her fellow female competitors - something the star feels has eluded her in recent years.

"You had Bayley turn on me, she turned heel, right? Cut the hair. Banks came back, when she went into Hell in a Cell with Becky, and then had her feud. And then Becky slapping me at SummerSlam and turning heel. Just a definitive… What side am I on? Am I good or am I bad? I don’t know… maybe it’s past that. Maybe it’s just “You’re a star!” But I think I do want that. I’m trying to creatively think of that story that would give me another character layer.”