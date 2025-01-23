Charlotte Flair and WWE star returning after 735 days could be the final two in the Royal Rumble match, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair's return is imminent as WWE has begun advertising her through vignettes on SmackDown. According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Flair and another returning star could be the final two in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, hosts Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III previewed the 2025 Royal Rumble with wrestling veteran Bill Apter. Apter picked Charlotte to win the Women's Rumble match - which would make her the first and only two-time winner of the Women's Royal Rumble.

Another name who has been absent for over two years is Alexa Bliss. To be specific, by the time the Royal Rumble comes around, she will have been absent for 735 days. Bill Apter predicted that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte would be the final two superstars in the Women's Rumble match:

"It could be Alexa [Bliss] and Charlotte [Flair] in the end." (5:12-5:14)

What could the road to WrestleMania 41 look like for Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair could be locked in for a high-profile women's match at WrestleMania 41. It was noted on the same episode of Smack Talk how every WrestleMania since 2016 has seemingly featured one of the four Horsewomen - which is technically true since every WrestleMania in the last nine years has featured at least one horsewoman in a high-profile title match.

That streak could continue this year whether or not Becky Lynch is scheduled for a big title bout. There seems to be speculation that since Becky Lynch will be on RAW and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, the grandest stage of them all could feature Flair against the recently-crowned Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton made her debut, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and then became WWE Women's Champion all in the period of Charlotte Flair's absence. If that is, in fact, the direction for WrestleMania 41, it's going to be interesting to see who the crowd sides with.

While there will undeniably be respect for the returning veteran Charlotte, she has traditionally done better as a heel, while Stratton has seamlessly transitioned into her babyface role in the last few months - a turn that was cemented on the first episode of SmackDown in 2025 when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

