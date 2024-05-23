Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, JD McDonagh & others react to huge personal update by WWE Superstar; Flair was in tears

Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, and many other WWE Superstars have reacted to a major update from a star. Flair was also overcome with emotion in her response.

Dragon Lee took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Lupita Orozoco, are expecting their second child. It was a happy post in which he said they had been blessed by God and were grateful.

"Our family is growing! 😍🙏🏻 Thank you Lord for another blessing in our life!. 🙏🏻 ✨ We are very happy to share with you the arrival of our 2nd child (a). We wait for you with lots of love." [Translated from Spanish via Instagram]

Immediately, many WWE stars flocked to the comments to congratulate them on their pregnancy and the fact that they were having another happy addition to the family.

Charlotte Flair, in particular, was overcome with emotions and shared a tears emoji while congratulating them. She also said she missed them because she has been out of action since her injury.

"😭 ♥️ ♥️ many congratulations! I miss you," she wrote. [Translated from Spanish via Instagram]

Others like JD McDonagh, Xyon Quinn, Zelina Vega, Damon Kemp, Noam Dar, Alicia Taylor, and Joaquin Wilde all had much to say, congratulating him on this joyous occasion.

Charlotte Flair's absence from WWE has been noticed

The women's division in WWE is stacked at the moment. With Charlotte Flair injured, she was not even involved in the Draft, as it may be a long time before she can return.

With at least a few months to go before she can, she's been missed already. While the SmackDown women's roster has Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Bayley all competing at the top level, and Tiffany Stratton also showing what she's capable of, the RAW roster is hurting.

With Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair both injured, Becky Lynch carries much of the burden on her shoulders. Liv Morgan has made a bid for a main event role, and Newcomer Lyra Valkyria has also had to step up.

It remains to be seen when Charlotte can finally return to the company and whether that will improve things.