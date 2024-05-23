Congratulations to WWE Superstar Dragon Lee

WWE Superstar and LWO member Dragon Lee made a huge post on social media. The star announced a happy personal update.

Lee has been one of the stars highlighted regularly in WWE in recent months. He joined LWO and was supposed to compete at WrestleMania, but an attack by an envious Carlito ensured that he was not going to get that spot. Instead, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Andrade on the day. With Lee now out for revenge, the entire LWO has a lot to settle with Carlito, who they see as a traitor to the group.

While Rey Mysterio and the rest of LWO may have a problem with Carlito and The Judgment Day, Dragon Lee had at least some good news to share on social media.

He posted with his wife on Instagram and said that his family was growing. He was grateful for another blessing and said that they were happy to announce the arrival of their second child. He shared a picture of his wife and himself sitting with the positive test, and then one with their daughter, as well as another with him cradling his wife's belly.

Check out the post below:

Who is WWE star Dragon Lee's wife?

Dragon Lee got married to his long-time fiance, Lupita Orozco, back in 2019. The two had been dating for a long time previously.

Orozco was born on November 28, 1993, and is currently 30 years old. She is a teacher. Moments after Dragon Lee shared the good news with his fans, she took to Instagram to share the good news as well.

She said that they were now in the sweet anticipation of their second baby and thanked God for blessing them. WWE fans took to the comments to let the couple know they were happy for them as well.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Dragon Lee and his wife, Lupita Orozco at this happy time in their lives.