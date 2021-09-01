"I'm on a different level"- Top RAW champion reacts to Roman Reigns' "Moving the needle" comments

WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has shared her thoughts on Universal Champion Roman Reigns' claims at "Moving the needle."

Speaking to Steven Muelhausen of DAZN News, Charlotte reacted to Roman Reigns taking the credit for SummerSlam's success.

The Queen stated that while The Tribal Chief has had an incredible year, she's on a different level as well.

"I'm pretty sure everyone was on their feet when I won for the 12th time. Roman has had an incredible year. There are levels to this, but I'm on a different level myself.", Charlotte Flair said.

Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair featured in high-profile matches at SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair managed to win the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a triple threat match at SummerSlam. It marked her 12th Women's Championship win overall.

In the main event, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship successfully against John Cena.

Further in the interview, The Queen commented on this year's SummerSlam being as big as Wrestlemania. She added that it was great to play a big part in the event.

"It still hasn't hit me that it's already happened. I felt like SummerSlam this year was my WrestleMania, so just the build to it, the work that myself and everyone put into it, and having these live events leading up to it since we've had COVID, we haven't been on the road like that. "

