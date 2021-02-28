Charlotte's real backstage reaction to Ric Flair - Lacey Evans storyline revealed

Ric Flair's storyline with Lacey Evans seems to have witnessed an abrupt end based on all that transpired on the most recent episode of RAW. Lacey Evans is really pregnant, and the Sassy Southern Belle's romantic angle with the Nature Boy could be nixed for good.

WWE's decision to book a storyline of such controversial nature caught not only the fans off guard but also the Flairs.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair opened up on the initial backstage reactions to WWE's storyline idea. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that both he and Charlotte weren't expecting the Lacey Evans pitch, and they were legitimately surprised when WWE presented the idea.

Ric Flair explained that the feud was given a trial run and no one involved in the angle knew about the long-term goals. Ric Flair would also admit that his daughter might not have been all that crazy about the storyline when the story was first brought up.

"Well, it caught us both off guard. It was presented to me, I think it was just a trial run if that makes sense, and no one really understood, you know, for sure exactly what was going to go. I would be remiss if I thought Ashley was crazy about it."

Flair's explained that he was confident in his abilities to pull off any given storyline. The WWE Legend added that being part of a program with family members is always a challenging task.

"For me, I can pretty much pull off anything I want. I am really good at doing things if I like the program and understand it, but at the same time, you know, it's hard to be in a program against someone in your family, especially your daughter, when everybody knows you're so proud of her and you've been so positive towards her and you're thinking, and so happy for her success. So, you know, it kind of caught me off caught, but on one side, I'm flattered they have given me the opportunity to be on TV."

She is just a generally nice person: Ric Flair shares his opinions about Lacey Evans

Ric Flair also revealed his opinions about Lacey Evans, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the former NXT Superstar. Flair perceived Evans to be a genuinely lovely person. The Hall of Famer has also met Lacey's husband and daughter.

Ric Flair believed that the storyline had reached a point where all the characters were just about to make it click. However, Lacey Evans' pregnancy has seemingly forced WWE to take a creative detour.

"Number two, it started all a little rough, and I think it's smoothing out. She got pregnant, and umm, I thought she is a beautiful girl. I don't know her that well, but what I know of her, she is just a generally nice person. I've met her husband. I've met her daughter, who they had on TV a little bit over on SmakcDown, but it just happened, and I'm sure we were at the point where we were really going to make it work."

Charlotte instructed Ric Flair 'to go home' on the last episode of RAW, and the veteran would also clear the air that he wasn't the father of Lacey Evans' baby. The speculation is that Ric Flair and Lacey Evans have been written off TV, and the spotlight is now back on Charlotte as we approach WrestleMania 37.