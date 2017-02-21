WWE News: Charlotte vs Bayley for the WWE Raw Women's Championship confirmed for Fastlane

Raw Women's Championship match is set for Fastlane.

Bayley and Charlotte will meet once again at WWE Fastlane

What’s the story?

It was officially announced on Raw tonight that Charlotte Flair was invoking her rematch clause at WWE Fastlane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in two weeks.

In case you didn’t know...

Charlotte and Bayley have been feuding over the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the past few weeks. Bayley holds three victories over Charlotte, including defeating her last week on Raw to become the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

The heart of the matter

Tonight on Raw, Bayley came to the ring with the Raw Women’s Championship around her waist.

Stephanie McMahon came out and attempted to convince Bayley to relinquish the title, as she had won the championship due to outside interference from Sasha Banks. However, Sasha was actually evening the odds and countering the outside interference from Dana Brooke on Charlotte’s behalf.

Sasha came out and tried to convince Bayley that she shouldn’t relinquish the championship because she had earned it.

Bayley didn’t even know that Sasha had gotten involved in the match until after she got to the locker room and watched her match. Sasha then said that Bayley earned the championship and it was everything she had ever worked for.

Bayley went back and forth on whether or not to relinquish the title, but ultimately said that there was only one response, then said, “Hell no!”

This brought about the appearance of former WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte, who apologised to Stephanie McMahon on behalf of the entire women’s division for the behaviour of Bayley and Sasha.

She then also announced that she was invoking her rematch clause at WWE Fastlane, which is the final pay-per-view event on the Road to WrestleMania.

What’s next?

Bayley will defend her newly won Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte at WWE Fastlane on March 5th.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This has sort of been a foregone conclusion since the match between Bayley and Charlotte for the title was announced for Raw last week.

We all kind of knew in the back of our minds that Bayley would win the championship last week on Raw, and will go on to likely lose it at Fastlane. For whatever reason, WWE is big on keeping the pay-per-view championship match winning streak alive for Charlotte.

Charlotte has only lost one match on pay-per-view since she debuted on the main roster, which was a tag team match where she tapped out to Sasha Banks’ Bank Statement finishing hold.

We would be shocked if there was any alternate outcome at WWE Fastlane other than Charlotte reclaiming the Raw Women’s Championship.

