Charly Caruso explains confusing ending to WWE RAW and what happened to Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

This week's episode of WWE RAW came to a very sudden end. Drew McIntyre was facing MVP in the main event of the night, but after the match was over, Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre and RAW immediately went off the air. With no one knowing the fate of the WWE Champion, it was left to Charly Caruso on RAW Talk to confirm what had happened when the show stopped broadcasting.

RAW goes off the air suddenly

This week's episode of RAW suddenly went off the air. Drew McIntyre was facing MVP and was able to take the WWE veteran out with a huge Claymore Kick. That was enough for him to put away MVP, but he would not really get the chance to celebrate his win as he was accosted by Bobby Lashley from behind and put in the Full Nelson hold. This saw him lose control, but as he was swung around, the show went off the air without any actual conclusion to the attack.

Charly Caruso explains what happened after RAW went off the air

On RAW Talk, Charly Caruso addressed the concerns of all the fans as she talked about what happened to Drew McIntyre when RAW suddenly went off the air while he was still in the hold.

Caruso said that McIntyre was still fighting in that hold when the officials came and separated them.

She went on to confirm that McIntyre did not pass out and he was still fighting with all his strength before he was separated from Lashley on RAW by the officials.

Caruso was joined by Samoa Joe, who addressed the fact that McIntyre was looking for a fight, and he might have found more of a fight from Lashley than he was ready to deal with.

Bobby Lashley in WWE

Bobby Lashley appears to be in the middle of a career rejuvenating run on WWE RAW, where he has been dominating for the past few weeks. With him telling his 'wife' Lana, to not come to the ring for his matches, he has been winning match after match.

Now, he has teamed up with MVP on RAW, and this has seemingly made him an even more powerful force.

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash.