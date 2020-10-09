Chavo Guerrero explains what is missing in pro wrestling currently

The Guerrero family have produced numerous pro wrestlers over the years, with the most popular over the last two decades being Eddie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero. Eddie Guerrero sadly passed away in 2006, while Chavo, following his stint with WWE which ended in 2011, has wrestled in the indie circuit as well as in promotions like Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground. He even acted in the pro-wrestling-based TV show, GLOW.

The Guerreros know a thing or two about wrestling, and what they say about the product should be taken seriously, considering the years of experience they have in the business.

Chavo Guerrero explains what is missing with pro wrestling at the moment

In an interview with Hugo Savinovich and Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Chavo Guerrero was asked what the pro wrestling industry should do to attract fans and improve the product.

Guerrero explained the difference between the current generation of wrestlers and the wrestlers from the past. He said that the current crop of wrestlers are good in the ring and "better athletes", but they are not good storytellers. Chavo Guerrero drew a parallel with Hollywood and movies, and explained this comparison.

“So the wrestlers now, I believe are better athletes and they can do more moves, but they're not as good as storytellers as they were. In the ring, the moves help tell the stories, but they aren't the story. So they need to connect with the fans. And that's where the wrestlers today, I believe, are lacking. They're not able to connect with fans and it's like Hollywood. It’s like a movie. Explosions help tell a story, but the explosions themselves are not the story. There's movies that I've seen that there's not one single explosion in the movie and they tell me such great stories and and they had me at the seat of my pants."

Chavo Guerrero spoke about the movie The Bridges of Madison County and explained how he could connect with the characters. He said that this is something that is missing in wrestling currently.

Thank you to the good folks at Lucha Libre Online for the interview