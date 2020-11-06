During an interview on the Chris Van Vliet show, Chavo Guerrero discussed how Vince McMahon approached him following Eddie Guerrero's death to discuss how they should proceed with the upcoming show.

Chavo Guerrero recalled how Vince McMahon came to him at the hotel that he was staying in at the time. WWE's Chairman and CEO showed up to seek guidance on whether or not the company should hold a show following Eddie's passing.

"After Eddie passed, Vince — actually, Vince, Triple H, Shawn Michaels all came to me at Eddie’s hotel room and were in the hallway, and they were like ‘What do I do?’ Vince goes, ‘Do I cancel the show?’ And I’m like, ‘Ab-so-lutely not. Eddie would never have wanted you to cancel the show. The show must go on, we have to do the show’ … I can’t say that I made the final decision [but] they wanted my opinion on it. And whether he would have taken it or not? It’s up to him, it’s his show. But I told him, ‘No! You don’t do that, absolutely not. Whether you do a tribute show or whatever, the show goes on. And I want to wrestle. And he said, ‘All right.’ And I came out that night as Chavo Guerrero with blond hair."

Chavo Guerrero also recalled how the show went; what happened afterward within the WWE. He felt he was guided by the late WWE legend that night.

"You know, I was guided. I felt that Eddie was there with me, I was guided through it. Plus I had JBL, wanted to wrestle me and put me over. So you know, he’s a guy that loved Eddie. I loved Eddie, we all did. So you know, the fans were behind [me], it was like I couldn’t do anything wrong that night. I look back at that match, it was just super-special, man. Super special, to just get in that ring and just performing. And Mick Foley, I think maybe a couple weeks afterward. He wasn’t even with the company, but when I saw him after somewhere, he goes, ‘Chavo, when you climbed up for that frog splash at the end of that match and you hit that frog splash, one two three.’ He goes, ‘That was such a special moment.’"

Chavo Guerrero adopted Eddie Guerrero's moveset to pay homage to him

Chavo Guerrero also discussed how he chose to pay homage to his uncle, adopting a part of Guerrero's moveset including the Three Amigos and the Frog Splash. He rightfully claimed that he wanted fans to remember Eddie every time he performed them.

"Yeah, for sure, man. I mean, that’s when I adopted using some of Eddie’s moves, you know. Before, I would do them as a dig? Like, you know, to get heat. Any time anybody else does a — you know, if you do a Pedigree the first [thing] people think, is they’re gonna think Triple H … You don’t want to do the move and have them think of another wrestler. But in this case with Eddie’s moves? The Three Amigos and the Frog Splash, I want them chanting ‘Eddie.’ Still to this day, they’ll do it. Every match I have, I get an ‘Eddie’ chant. Every single match."

The loss of Eddie Guerrero was a huge hit to the wrestling world, but it is nice to know that Latino Heat garnered so much respect from friends, family, peers, and fans making him an all the more memorable wrestler.