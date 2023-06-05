"Cheapo" - Mia Yim makes fun of fellow WWE Superstar

Mia Yim made fun of a former champion for not wanting to tip the delivery guy.

Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin are great friends outside the ring. Although they haven't had much interaction on WWE TV, Yim and Shelton are always seen joking around on social media so much so that you would think that they were best friends.

Their banter continued on social media recently when Shelton Benjamin complained about a $20 Door Dash costing $45.25 without the tip. He also took a dig at Mia.

"A $20 order on DoorDash was $45.25 before adding a tip WTF cancel that order!!! @MiaYim math at its finest."

Mia replied by asking her friend to tip the delivery while also taking shots at Shelton Benjamin.

"Tip the poor delivery guy! Cheapo."

B-Fab fired shots at Mia Yim recently

While everything may be fun and games between Benjamin and Mia, the same can't be said about Yim and B-Fab.

Ever since her return to WWE a couple of months ago, Yim has undergone multiple name changes. She went from being Mia Yim to being Michin for a short while before WWE changed her name back again.

While the multiple name changes may be confusing to other fans, one WWE superstar has taken the opportunity to poke fun at Mia.

"Yeah you know all about that… Had to change your name and everything to FIT and MATTER to your group but 🤷🏽‍♀️🅱️💅🏽," tweeted B-Fab.

This Twitter exchange between the two women also helped kickstart a feud between Hit Row and The O.C. The two teams faced off against each other recently where The O.C. emerged victorious. We will have to wait and see if their rivalry continues.

What do you make of Mia's reaction to Shelton's dilemma? Sound off in the comments section.

