"Check the resume, uce" - Jey Uso reveals his thoughts on facing top WWE tag team (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown star Jey Uso recently commented on the prospects of a feud with The Street Profits. The Usos have not competed together for almost a year due to Jimmy Uso's injury, but he mentioned they are ready to face The Street Profits in the future.

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. During their careers, they have won multiple tag team titles. Along with The New Day, they helped hold down the tag team division in WWE when it was severely lacking. The Street Profits have stepped up to take on that role recently, and they have been doing a good job.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. pic.twitter.com/4vekd8PKnA — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) February 28, 2021

During his interview with Rick Ucchino of SK Wrestling, Jey Uso mentioned that a feud against The Street Profits was something he was looking forward to. He praised them for what they had achieved over the past year on the main roster.

However, Jey Uso added that The Usos were not pushovers, as their "resume" ran deep as well. He talked about some of the teams they have faced in the past, mentioning The Wyatt Family, The Shield, and The Hardy Boyz, among others. He added that The Street Profits could still learn a lot from The Usos.

"Yeah man. I definitely look forward to that. The tag division now, they are holding it down. You're right uce. Bunch of tag teams dropped off, and a bunch of new faces came up. One team goes down, who is gonna be the next team to step up? It's them. They obviously stepped up bro. And I can't wait to, get down with them inside the squared circle. Our resume runs deep too. Our resume goes from The Shield, The Wyatts man. New Age Outlaws man, The Dudleys man, the Hardys man. We in there bro. Check the resume, uce. They got a lot of growing to do though, but we are going to be there to teach them."

Readers can watch Jey Uso's full interview with Rick Ucchino here.

Advertisement

Jey Uso's career as a singles competitor in WWE

Ever since he came to WWE, Jey Uso has teamed up with his brother to dominate the tag team division. It was only after Jimmy Uso was injured at WrestleMania 36 that Jey Uso started wrestling as a singles star.

Uso was not seen for a long time after his brother's injury. He began appearing on the main event scene as a singles competitor soon after his cousin Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam. Since then, he has feuded with Reigns over the Universal Championship, and failing there, has joined The Tribal Cheif.

Currently, Jey Uso has been working with Reigns, supporting his cousin during his title defenses and feuds.